GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.