Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

