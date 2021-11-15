Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 374.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $832.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

