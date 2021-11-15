Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,206 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,504.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 809,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

JPME opened at $95.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29.

