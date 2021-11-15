Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.13 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.