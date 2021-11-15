Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,013.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,634 shares of company stock worth $291,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.