Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

XMTR stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

