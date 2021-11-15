Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 825,164 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 637.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Goal Acquisitions worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 222.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 557,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

