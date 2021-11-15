Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,456 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Alerus Financial worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

