Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 32,706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

