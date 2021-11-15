GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

GDRX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

