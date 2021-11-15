Goose Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $139,559.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $710,707.21 and approximately $139,559.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

