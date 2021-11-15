Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 169,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GTPB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,146. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

