GoWithMi (GMAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,315.00

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $78,315.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoWithMi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00218440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00086647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GoWithMi (GMAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

GoWithMi Coin Trading

