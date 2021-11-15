Greenridge Global Boosts China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target to $7.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 10,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,315. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.