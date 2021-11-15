Greenridge Global Boosts China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target to $7.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 10,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,315. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
