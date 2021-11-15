H2O Innovation Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEO. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HEO stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$224.76 million and a PE ratio of 77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

