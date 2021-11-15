Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $221.42 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.