Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $358.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

