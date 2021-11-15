Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

NYSE AWI opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

