Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,257,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,839,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EW opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.
In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
