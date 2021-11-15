Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,257,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,839,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.