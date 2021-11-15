Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.80 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

