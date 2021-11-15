Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4,412.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,845.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,674.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

