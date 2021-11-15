Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,651.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,651.67 ($21.58).

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

HL stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,536 ($20.07). 504,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,470.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

