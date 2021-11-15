Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €74.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.45 ($122.89).

Shares of KBX traded down €3.84 ($4.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €91.60 ($107.76). 471,310 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €95.67 and a 200-day moving average of €98.77. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

