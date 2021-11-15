Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,543.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,391.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

