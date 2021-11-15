Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

