Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.