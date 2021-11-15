HC Wainwright Boosts Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $19.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HUT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.
