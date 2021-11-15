HC Wainwright Boosts Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $19.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $601,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $168,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $105,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.