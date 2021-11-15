Head to Head Comparison: Aware (AWRE) versus Its Competitors

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aware to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aware and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2456 12423 23080 637 2.57

Aware presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s rivals have a beta of -2.77, meaning that their average stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.21 Aware Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -48.31

Aware’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -116.94% -152.24% -5.21%

Summary

Aware beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

