Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

