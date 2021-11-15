Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 1,445 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,674,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

