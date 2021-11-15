Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

