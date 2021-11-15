Hemington Wealth Management Sells 41 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,007.73. The company had a trading volume of 118,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $884.19 and its 200 day moving average is $736.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

