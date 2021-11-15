Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $182.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

