Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 417,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 105.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HI opened at $49.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

