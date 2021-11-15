Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.