Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 240,313 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,313 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 60,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,355,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

