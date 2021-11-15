Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,468 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 298,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,117,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

