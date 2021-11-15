Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,625 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 2.17% of Duluth worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

