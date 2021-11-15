Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $32.66. 1,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.