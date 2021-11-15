Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,352 shares during the period. AZEK makes up about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AZEK by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.