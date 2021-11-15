Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.29.

TSE HCG traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,250. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.33. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$27.63 and a 52-week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

