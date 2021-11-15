Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Horace Mann Educators worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 116,703 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

