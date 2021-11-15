Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in October

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $$5.25 on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

