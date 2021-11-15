HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

