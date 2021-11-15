HSBC Downgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNEGY opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

