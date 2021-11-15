HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 476.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

HSBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

LON HSBA traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 436.25 ($5.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,001,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,068. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.81.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

