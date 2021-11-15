Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.94 ($69.34).

BOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €24.00 ($28.24) and a twelve month high of €58.96 ($69.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 86.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

