Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.38 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $14.61 or 0.00022194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $876,978.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,414,294 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.