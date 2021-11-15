I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.95). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,595 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAB traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,138. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.